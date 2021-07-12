Clinton County 4-H’s youngest participants

The two photographs show two sets of Clinton County 4-H Cloverbuds who took part in the Clinton County Fair’s Cloverbud Revue. All the young children pictured received a participation ribbon in the non-competitive activity and experience. Kindergarten through second-grade children are eligible for the 4-H Cloverbud program.

