Posted on by

FCS / General project winners honored in Clinton County


These two photos show youths who won at least one first-place award at the Family & Consumer Sciences / General Awards event in the Peterson Building. The photo with fewer winners pictured is of the first-place winners in the foods and cooking category, while the other photo is of the winners in other categories.

These two photos show youths who won at least one first-place award at the Family & Consumer Sciences / General Awards event in the Peterson Building. The photo with fewer winners pictured is of the first-place winners in the foods and cooking category, while the other photo is of the winners in other categories.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

These two photos show youths who won at least one first-place award at the Family & Consumer Sciences / General Awards event in the Peterson Building. The photo with fewer winners pictured is of the first-place winners in the foods and cooking category, while the other photo is of the winners in other categories.


Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

These two photos show youths who won at least one first-place award at the Family & Consumer Sciences / General Awards event in the Peterson Building. The photo with fewer winners pictured is of the first-place winners in the foods and cooking category, while the other photo is of the winners in other categories.

These two photos show youths who won at least one first-place award at the Family & Consumer Sciences / General Awards event in the Peterson Building. The photo with fewer winners pictured is of the first-place winners in the foods and cooking category, while the other photo is of the winners in other categories.

These two photos show youths who won at least one first-place award at the Family & Consumer Sciences / General Awards event in the Peterson Building. The photo with fewer winners pictured is of the first-place winners in the foods and cooking category, while the other photo is of the winners in other categories.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_foods_cooking_c.jpgThese two photos show youths who won at least one first-place award at the Family & Consumer Sciences / General Awards event in the Peterson Building. The photo with fewer winners pictured is of the first-place winners in the foods and cooking category, while the other photo is of the winners in other categories. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

These two photos show youths who won at least one first-place award at the Family & Consumer Sciences / General Awards event in the Peterson Building. The photo with fewer winners pictured is of the first-place winners in the foods and cooking category, while the other photo is of the winners in other categories.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_misc._sun_c.jpgThese two photos show youths who won at least one first-place award at the Family & Consumer Sciences / General Awards event in the Peterson Building. The photo with fewer winners pictured is of the first-place winners in the foods and cooking category, while the other photo is of the winners in other categories. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal