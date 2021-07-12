FCS / General project winners honored in Clinton County

These two photos show youths who won at least one first-place award at the Family & Consumer Sciences / General Awards event in the Peterson Building. The photo with fewer winners pictured is of the first-place winners in the foods and cooking category, while the other photo is of the winners in other categories.

