2021 Clinton Co. Fair Sheep Showmanship winners

Class 2 exhibitors.

All the division winners as they competed for Showman of Showmen

The division winners in Sheep Showmanship: From left are 2021 Goat Queen McKinzey DeBord, Sr. Showman Devon Snyder, Intermediate Showman Gracie Wallen, Jr. Showman Alexis Murphy, and Beginner Showman Kiley Murphy. Devon Snyder was also the Overall Showman of Showmen and will represent sheep in the Sweepstakes on Friday.