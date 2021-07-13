Land Bank razes problem house

WILMINGTON — A longtime residential eyesore in the Southridge subdivision has been razed.

In late May, Clinton County Assistant Prosecutor Justin Dickman, who handles the Clean Up Clinton County program, updated county commissioners and told them the Clinton County Land Bank’s website — clintoncountylandbank.com — showed 10 lots in municipalities around Clinton County becoming available in June 2021; seven more lots in August (six of them in towns); and 14 more lots becoming available in December (all of them in towns).

The Land Bank recently acquired sites with existing structures on them, reported Dickman: one on the 8000 block of U.S. Route 68, one on Woodview Drive in Wilmington, and one on the 100 block of South Broadway Street in Midland.

When those three properties were recently slated for auction at a sheriff sale in the Clinton County Courthouse, nobody bid on them, Dickman told commissioners.

On Tuesday, the house at 92 Woodview was torn down.

The house had already been the site of a massive court-approved clean-up effort by the city in summer 2019. At that time the News Journal reported, “The scope of the job could be seen Wednesday morning when three city dump trucks, three front loaders, at least four city workers and one police officer were in the cul-de-sac — scooping up and removing truckloads of items for a job the city states may take upwards of two weeks to complete.”

The previous owner had been foreclosed on in 2020.

The house at 92 Woodview Drive in Wilmington is razed on Tuesday. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_DSC_0347-1.jpg The house at 92 Woodview Drive in Wilmington is razed on Tuesday. John Hamilton | News Journal This photo is from July 2019 as the city’s clean-up efforts got underway. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_DSC_0443.jpg This photo is from July 2019 as the city’s clean-up efforts got underway. File photo