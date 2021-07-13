Sentences handed down in Clinton Co. Municipal Court; several get jail time

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 6, 2021 and July 9, 2021:

• Douglas Ross Jr., 42, domestic violence, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of disorderly conduct and two counts of dog-at-large were dismissed.

• Amber Roberts, 38, of Blanchester, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail, license suspended from July 7, 2021 to July 7, 2022, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. ALS vacated. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Curtis Moore Jr., 41, resisting arrest, sentenced to 90 days in jail (74 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Moore must take part in supervised probation. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Brandon Whitaker, 38, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, obstructing official business, no operator’s license, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $400, assessed $405court costs. Whitaker must take part in supervised probation. ALS vacated. Three additional counts of no operator’s license and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Brandon Garrett, 21, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Garrett must have no have contact with the incident location.

• Charles Tomas, 40, of Rittman, resisting arrest, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Tomas must follow all treatment recommendations from their medical provider and take all medication as directed. Tomas must commit no further offenses for two years and take part in probation. A second resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

• Rusty McPherson, 38, of Lynchburg, criminal damages, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. McPherson must have no contact with the victim or the incident location, pay restitution, must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years, and be monitored by non-reporting probation.

• Luminita Murarescu, 47, of Troy, assault, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Murarescu must have no contact with the victim or the incident location.

• Jacob Owens, 37, of Blanchester, trespassing, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Owens must commit no further offenses for two years. A telecommunication harassment charge was dismissed.

• Larry Spurlock Jr., 50, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a drug instrument possession charge.

