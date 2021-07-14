Winners in Crops, Photography

In Crops at the 2021 Clinton County Fair, for Soybeans (gallon), from left are: FCS Queen Mikala Hatfield, first place, Mitchell Ellis; second place, Courtney Parker; third place, Zack Vest; and fourth place, Ebon Louderback.

For Hay Mixes at the 2021 fair: From left are FCS Queen Mikala Hatfield, first place Wade Smith, second Shane Louderback, and third Elliot Pell.

In Photography at the 2021 Clinton County Fair there were 735 entries (up from 426 last year) from 63 adult exhibitors and 26 youth exhibitors. In Special Category Weather from left are: Best of Show, Kathryn Wilkie; Judge Gabriel Goulding; and Reserve Grand Champion Greta Gray.