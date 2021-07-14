Wilmington’s PM Rotary changing of the guard

Additionally, several club members were recognized for their past services for being members of the board. Mary Gibson “Club Treasure” and Pam Lynch “Club Secretary”, other members were sworn in to fulfil roles in the Club board of directors.

From left, Michelle White is sworn in to fulfill the role of the club’s Treasurer by now-Past President Mark McKay, and Past President Fadi Al-Ghawi is sworn in as the club’s Sergeant-at-Arms.

From left, former Club Treasurer Mary Gibson receives a recognition award from President Mark McKay center, as did former Club Secretary Pam Lynch.

After fulfilling his term as the president of the Wilmington PM Rotary Club, Mark McKay passed the gavel to the new new president of the Rotary PM club, Marian Miller. She will serve the club as president from through June 2022. From left are new Rotary PM Club President Marian Miller, Past President Fadi Al-Ghawi, and Past President Mark McKay.