East Clinton school district has two new principals

LEES CREEK — East Clinton has filled its two available principal positions at the middle school and at New Vienna Elementary.

Matthew “Matt” Melnek is the new middle school principal, and Allen Seitz will be the new New Vienna Elementary principal.

Melnek will know a good many of the students at the middle school as he’s been a fifth-grade teacher for East Clinton for two years. Prior to that, he was a fourth-grade language arts and social studies teacher with the Washington Court House (WCH) City School District from 2012 to 2019.

“Becoming a principal has been a long-time goal for me, and I am excited to have this opportunity in a district like East Clinton. My family has been a part of the district for over 10 years and we recently bought a house and moved into the district,” Melnek said.

“This is truly a special opportunity for me because I get to serve the community that I live in and the schools where my children will learn. I am looking forward to working with the great teachers and staff to build Astro pride, and serve our students and the community,” added Melnek.

On his resumé, Melnek lists several things under his teaching experience at East Clinton including creating a classroom environment that establishes a growth mindset, positive behavior interventions, and restorative practices.

In addition to being a teacher, he was Sabina Elementary’s technology coordinator for two years, when he supported teachers in using educational technology in the classroom.

Under his teaching experience with the WCH school district, he mentions among other things establishing a strong working relationship with parents and caregivers.

Melnek is certified in Ohio as a principal for grades PK through 6, and for grades 4 through 9, and holds a Master of Education degree with a concentration in Educational Leadership from Wright State University.

Seitz comes to East Clinton after teaching since 2005 at West Union Elementary, Manchester Elementary School, and Hillsboro Elementary School.

“I am very excited about the opportunity to be the new principal at New Vienna Elementary School. This is a great community who cares about the children,” he said.

“I am coming into an amazing set of teachers. I feel blessed to be able to be a part of this school and work with the community. I look forward to working with the district and continuing to see New Vienna Elementary School flourish,” added Seitz.

He holds a principal license for grades Pre-K through 6, and a master’s degree in Leadership in Education Administration.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2004 from Wilmington College.

Among other things, Seitz has received training in: positive behavior, guided reading, CGI mathematics, and Ziggurat Planning for Autistic Children.

CGI (Cognitively Guided Instruction) mathematics is a student-centered approach to teaching math. This approach helps teachers learn what their students already know about math, and builds on students’ natural number sense and intuitive approaches to problem solving, according to the Columbus City Schools website.

In April, New Vienna Elementary Principal Jason Jones was awarded a two-year contract to become the district’s director of instruction, succeeding Terri Barton who has retired. And the middle school principal position was available because Principal Robbin Luck retired effective the end of June.

Sabina Elem. teacher promoted