WPD reports: Drug-related arrests continue

• Police arrested a New Vienna male for alleged falsification and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 1:55 a.m. on July 8 on South South Street. According to the report, the stop was conducted due to a turn signal violation and was found to have two active warrants. Police located a clear bag with a crystal substance in the vehicle.

• Police arrested a female subject on East Locust Street at 11:50 p.m. on July 9 on an active warrant. Police located suspect narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside her vehicle.

• Police arrested a subject with an arrest warrant at 3:36 p.m. on July 9 around South Walnut and Doan Street. The report notes suspected drugs were located on the suspect.

• Police arrested a subject for alleged drug abuse instrument possession and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 12:22 a.m. on July 11. According to the report, the stop was made around Doan and Grant Street for alleged failure to use a turn signal. The report indicates the suspect was a passenger in the vehicle. Police seized a digital scale.

• A male subject was arrested for an alleged O.V.I. at 10:34 p.m. on July 12 on South Nelson Avenue. Drugs were believed to be involved, according to the report.

• Police arrested a male subject for alleged domestic violence at 1:55 a.m. on July 12 at an A Street residence. The report lists a 35-year-old male — a sibling of the suspect — as the victim. Drugs were believed to be involved.

• A male subject was arrested for allegedly obstructing official business and alleged illegal conveyance at 9:09 a.m. on July 10 on Rombach Avenue.

• Two male subjects were arrested for alleged disorderly conduct at 9:49 p.m. on July 11 on Springbird Court.

• A female subject would be charged with an alleged O.V.I. and driving under suspension-financial after a traffic stop at 10:09 p.m. on July 7. According to the report, the suspect’s vehicle was stopped around North Wall Street and Prairie Avenue after the owner was shown to have an active driving suspension applied to them.

• At 9:16 a.m. on July 6, an 18-year-old female from Paris, Kentucky, reported her vehicle was stolen from a residence on Graham Drive. The vehicle, a gray Honda CR-V, was later recovered that day. Police collected over-the-counter pain medicine with a receipt and nine dosage units of Naproxen.

