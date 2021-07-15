2021 Jr. Fair Rabbit Show winners

First-place winners at the 2021 Jr. Fair Rabbit Show include: from left are Jr. Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan, Maddy Lawson, Gracie Goodwin, Ainsley Vance, Morgan Wiget, Jacob Lansing, show judge Allan Gerhart, Eli Caldwell, Thomas Clefford, Jayden Doyle, Heidi Newton, Rosie Hall, Austin Burden, and Asher Hall. Some exhibitors were not available for the picture.

At the 2021 Jr. Fair Rabbit Show, Champions and Reserve Champions: from left are Jacob Lansing, Eli Caldwell, Thomas Clefford, Jayden Doyle, Rosie Hall, and Jr. Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan. Cooper Dillion was not available for the photo.