‘21 Fair Market Goat champions

For the 2021 Clinton County Fair in the Market Goat competition, shown are Judge Luke Wechter, Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan, Reserve Champion Dairy Wether Cory Kidd, and Goat Queen McKinzey DeBord.

For the 2021 Clinton County Fair in the Market Goat competition, shown are Judge Luke Wechter, Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan, and Grand Champion Dairy Wether McKinzey DeBord.