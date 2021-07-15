Man accused of rape appears in court

WILMINGTON — A case involving the alleged rape of a child by an adult will go before a grand jury for a possible indictment.

On Thursday in Clinton County Municipal Court, Noah Cox, 20, of Milford, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in court.

Cox, currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail, is charged with rape of a minor under the age of 13 — a felony 1 offense.

Municipal Court Judge Mike Daugherty advised Cox during the hearing that given the circumstances of the offense, Cox could face up to life in prison. Cox would also be registered as a Tier 1 “sexually oriented offender” for life. He could also face a $20,000 fine.

Det. Bob Wilson of the Wilmington Police Department told the News Journal that authorities received a 911 call in early July and, according to Wilson, a mother found Cox “engaged in sexual contact” with her child.

While authorities are still collecting information surrounding the case, Wilson advised that the victim and suspect did not have a personal relationship or know each other prior to the alleged incident. He believes the two met through social media.

Cox is currently being held on a $100,000 bond and must have no contact with the victim.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

