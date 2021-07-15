Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. July 7. Critical: No hand soap available at the sushi handwashing sink. Crab salad on top service cooler in sushi area was 44°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or colder). In the deli, there were 3 difference bags of lunch meat dated July 6 (2) and July 1. All food must be dated for use within 7 days and must be discarded by expiration date. Manager discarded product. In Starbucks, there were no procedures available on length of time that teas and refreshers could be held at room temperature. Pitchers were not labeled or dated and staff did not know.

In Starbucks, there was no thermometer in reach-in cooler. There were gnats flying around freezer drain in Clicklist. There were gnats flying around the sink in Starbucks. There were gnats flying around large trash can in bakery. Starbucks employee not wearing hair restraint with long hair. Sushi employee not wearing beard restraint. Deli employee not wearing beard restraint with large beard. Towels lying on counter in sushi area. All towels must be stored in sanitizer solution. Ice build-up on floor of walk-in freezer in Clicklist. Presto deep fryer in sushi area is not commercial with no hood vent. Deli has new steam table, no plans. Dishwasheer in deli/bakery doesn’t work. Bakery freezer has ice build-up on floor. In the bakery freezer, there was trash on the floor. In bakery, there was water standing under table with microwave. Trash cart in deli/bakery was leaking fluid onto the floor.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 4.

• Paddock Club, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington. July 1. Thawing ROP salmon package was not open. Packaging of ROP thawing fish under refrigeration shall be removed from the reduced oxygen environment prior to starting the thawing process (please confirm with manufacturer specifications). Boxes of food were found on floor in walk-in freezer and dry stock area. Food on shelf in dry stock area was on floor. Dogs may only be permitted in outdoor dining spaces. Signage and policy were not available. Lights nonworking in vent hood (2) and Artic Air reach-in cooler (1).

• Starbucks, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington, July 1. Critical: parfait 43°F (display cooler). Person In Charge adjusted cooler thermostat (foods must be maintained 41°For below).

Food handlers were not wearing hair restraints.

• Roberts Arena, 4095 SR 730, Wilmington. July 1. Critical: Guacamole 44°F, sliced tomatoes 44°F (prep cooler). Person In Charge re-arranged pans on top of unit, will monitor and service if needed. Corrected. Food packaged for retail sale missing label information (list of sub-ingredients, allergy identification, name/place of business, and quantity of contents). PIC to add information to labels. Correct on or before next standard inspection.

Food handler was not wearing a hair restraint. Handles of utensils in-between uses were not available for first contact. Sticker residues observed on outside of clean food storage.

• Farmhouse Deli & More, 405 E. Washington St., Sabina. June 30. Critical: Macaroni salad 43°F, potato salad 42°F (prep cooler). Thermostat displays 37°F. Person In Charge to monitor and adjust to maintain TCS foods 41°F or below. TCS ready-to-eat food items missing or had incorrect date marks (sliced meat, bulk meat, olives, sausage gravy, etc.). Person In Charge corrected.

Cup stored in hand sink; hand sink must be accessible at all times for handwashing. Brown sugar stored out of original packaging in stock room missing label. Food handlers not wearing hair restraints. Wet wiping cloths not stored in sanitizer solution in-between uses. Utensils in-between uses were not stored with handle up for first contact. Air-drying utensils found in cloth. Facility moved wall and adding new equipment without submitting information/plans to Health Department. Alterations must be pre-approved by Health District. Please submit applicable documents (menu, floor plans, etc.).

• Domino’s Pizza, 211 S. Broadway St., Blanchester. July 1. Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea incidents is unavailable. rear exit door does not close/seal tightly. Daylight is visible at lower portion of door. Food handlers were not wearing restraints on facial hair. Keypad cover on keyboard at drive-thru was in poor condition. Sprayer at 3-sink does not stay above flood level of sink compartments.

• Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 1633 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. July 1. Everything looks good! Floors and facility much cleaner.

• Clinton County Community Action Early Learning, 1600 Alex Drive, Wilmington. July 1. Everything looks good!

