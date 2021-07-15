Ohio unemployment claims dip

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) this week provided updated data on Ohio’s unemployment claims filed in Ohio the week of July 4-July 10.

Ohioans filed 9,953 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 947 fewer than the previous week.

Ohioans filed 162,965 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 10,838 fewer than the previous week.

The state’s residents filed 4,805 initial Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims last week, which was 862 more than the previous week; they filed 219,632 continued PUA claims last week, which was 25,805 fewer than the previous week.

The total number of claims filed from July 4-10 was 397,355. Ohio’s labor force participation rate in May was 59.9%.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in May was 5%; the national rate in May was 5.5%.

Over the last 69 weeks, ODJFS has distributed over $12.2 billion in unemployment compensation payments to over 1 million Ohioans. In addition, ODJFS has issued over $10.9 billion in PUA payments to over 1.2 million Ohioans.