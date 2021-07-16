2021 Market Swine winners at the Clinton Co. Fair

For 2021 Market Swine, third overall is Madison Abt, shown with Pork Princess Emmy Chambliss, judge Miles Toenyes, and Jr. Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan.

For 2021 Market Swine, fourth overall Gracee Stewart with Pork Princess Emmy Chambliss, sister Jessee Stewart, judge Miles Toenyes, and Jr. Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan.

For 2021 Market Swine, fifth overall is Maggie Mathews, shown with Pork Princess Emmy Chambliss, judge Miles Toenyes, and Jr. Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan.

For 20221 Market Swine, sixth overall is Owen Smith, shown with Pork Princess Emmy Chambliss, judge Miles Toenyes, and Jr. Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan.

For 2021 Market Swine, Grand Champion is Jace Fallis, shown with parents Tiffany and Brandon Strong, 2021 Pork Princess Emmy Chambliss, and Judge Miles Toenyes.

For 2021 Market Swine, Reserve Champion is Kami Kile, shown with Pork Princess Emmy Chambliss, and show judge Miles Toenyes.