2021 Fair’s Senior Division Rabbit Show winners

In the 2021 Clinton County Fair Senior Division Rabbit Show, winners include: Best In Show, Jacob Lansing; Best 4 Class, Jacob Lansing; Best 6 Class, Kevin and Vicki Bogan; Best of Breed New Zealand, Kevin and Vicki Bogan; Best Opposite Breed New Zealand, Kevin and Vicki Bogan; Best of Breed Dutch, Jacob Lansing; Best Opposite Dutch, Jacob Lansing; Best of Breed Mini Rex, Gage Brandenburg; Best Opposite Breed Mini Rex, Jordan Phipps; Best of Breed California, Kevin and Vicki Bogan; and Best of Breed Mini Lop, Kevin and Vicki Bogan. Judge was Danny Long of Williamsburg, Ohio. Sr. Division Breed ID winners include: 1. Jacob Lansing; 2. Carolyn Koch; 3. Savannah McAdams; 4. Hannah Gerard; 5. Emma Rumpke; and, 6. Daniel Hinkle. Sr. Division Judging Contest winners include: 1. Jacob Lansing; 2. Carolyn Koch; 3. Daniel Hinkle; 4. Emma Rumpke; 5. Hannah Gerard;, and, 6. Savanna McAdams.

