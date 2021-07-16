FRHS: Kitten thrown from vehicle

LEESBURG — During the late evening hours on Tuesday, Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) humane agents were contacted after a person who was traveling home in Fayette County saw a kitten, now named “Bravo,” being thrown out the window of a vehicle on Stafford Road just inside Highland County.

The witness advised agents that the vehicle was small, white and similar to a Kia Soul or Nissan Cube, and was traveling south toward Leesburg just inside of the Highland County limits.

Since the witness lives in Fayette County, humane agents picked up the kitten from the resident’s home and transported him to the FRHS animal care and adoption center for further medical evaluation.

“I did make contact with a Highland County Sheriff’s Office deputy who is going to generate a report for the incident,” said Brad Adams, chief humane agent. “We are very thankful for the kind and caring citizen who took the time to stop, rescue and report the incident.”

According to FRHS, “Bravo” is about 8-weeks-old and is a sweetheart. He loves his stuffed lion, which gives him comfort and security after his traumatic experience.

“It looks like he will lose the top of his ear, but otherwise, he should make a full recovery,” said Dr. Lee Schrader, FRHS executive director.

If anyone has information on who committed this act, please call 740-335-8126 or email info@fayetteregionalhumane.org, who will then transfer the information to the Highland County deputy.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. It relies on donations, grants, and fundraising to carry out its mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit its website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com

