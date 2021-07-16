Troopers investigating I-71 road-rage shooting

WILMINGTON – Investigators from the Wilmington District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a shooting that occurred on Interstate 71 near state Route 123 in Turtlecreek Township, Warren County.

On July 16, at 6:31 a.m., the Patrol’s Lebanon Dispatch Center received a call from the victim requesting assistance after he was involved in a road rage incident in which his vehicle was shot. When troopers arrived on scene, they located a white 2014 Chevrolet Express Van with a bullet hole on the front passenger door, according to a news release from the OSHP.

Troopers learned the victim was southbound on I-71 near state Route 123 when the road rage incident began. The incident continued as the victim and the suspect vehicles traveled south on I-71 ultimately resulting in the Express Van being shot near state Route 48. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene and the victim was not injured.

The suspect vehicle was a white Scion xB with Kentucky license plates, and the driver was a white male with medium length hair.

The Patrol is asking anyone that may have information about this incident to call investigators at 513-932-4444.

