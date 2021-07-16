More Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• 22 Market, 5205 SR 22 & 3, Wilmington. July 6. Critical: Bare hand observed on lunch meat during slicing. Food handler corrected. Date marks missing on loafs of open bologna, chicken sliced, tomatoes and lettuce. Expired sliced ham (June 29) and salami (June 22) found. Packaged food items in display case missing label components (name of business, allergens, and quantity of contents).

Paper towels unavailable at hand sink. Boxes or buckets of food items on floor in walk-in coolers and walk-in freezers. Wet wiping cloths found stored on counter instead of in a sanitizer solution in-between uses. Lid (1) missing on trash dumpster. Light fixtures in kitchen nonworking.

Follow-up: July 27.

• Champions in the Making Forest E. Wilson Center, 333 Clinton St., Wilmington. July 6. Critical: Verification demonstrating food handlers have been informed on illness requirements is unavailable. Package of lunch meat ham missing date mark. (Please organize cooler to distinguish staff or facility-use items.)

Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Items stored in handwashing sink limiting access to handwashing. Hand soap unavailable at hand sink. (Please have paper towels dedicated for handwashing sink.) Bag of salt (?) and container of sugar (?) missing name label. Door seal in Berg cooler was not secure and is in need of repair. Wood trim/wall caulking are worn.

• Cape May Retirement Village, 175 Cape May Drive, Wilmington. July 7. Critical: Employee handling dirty dishes did not wash hands before handling clean dishes. Person In Charge explained proper procedure. Employee washed hands and re-sent dishes through warewash machine. Corrected.

Irreversible maximum registering thermometer (or stickers) were not available to measure temperature of dish surface sanitizing temperature. Light fixture nonworking in dry stock room (near kitchen entry). Paper towels unavailable at handwashing sink. Wall and door added to servery. New cabinets installed. New floors to be added. New warewash machine to be installed. Alteration plans were not submitted to Health District. Please submit plan review information.

• UDF, 211 W. Main St., Blanchester. July 1. All employees must wear hair restraints. All employees handling, making or preparing food must wear hair restraint. All employees with facial hair must wear beard restraints while in facility and while making ice cream. Employees behind counter not wearing hair restraints. Seal around bagged ice freezer hanging below the door.

• Aldi, 1801 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. July 6. No violations. Everything looks good!

• Skyline Chili, 1005 E. Cherry St., Blanchester. July 1. Received complaint regarding something on top of cheese coney. Spoke with manager on duty regarding sanitation and checking boxes.

• Rod’s Capricorn Inn, 6660 SR 730, Wilmington. June 30. Received complaint about “woman sweating in kitchen and wiping sweat on shirt and chewing gum. Also another woman sweating in kitchen.” Discussed with owner about sanitation practices.

• Roscoe’s Pizza, 149 W. Main St., New Vienna. July 7. Follow-up. All previous violations and concerns were corrected. Thank you!

• Subway, 657 W. Main At., Blanchester. July 1. Everything looks good. Thank you!

