State Route 73 site in Clinton County readied for new homes

WILMINGTON — The earth work is mostly done and building of the paved access roadway is set to start in a couple weeks for a 22-lot residential development in northwest Clinton County.

Called Sunset Meadow Estates, the development is located off State Route 73 about two miles west of Interstate-71.

Clinton County commissioners this week approved the real estate plat for the development. Land owner Tony Russell met with commissioners at that time and spoke about the plans for the custom residential development.

These will be single-family homes, “and larger, more country-type properties,” he said. The build sites range in size from approximately 2.8 to 8.7 acres.

One of the 22 lots will be Russell’s existing home residence that he had built about 13 years ago.

There’s already interest in Sunset Meadow Estates, with people having placed deposits to hold three build lots.

The Chester Township location is on the north side of SR 73, between Katy’s Lane and Brimstone Road.

Its proximity to Warren County and I-71 situates it in one of Ohio’s fastest growing corridors.

Russell’s total parcel is 197 acres, he said, of which the residential development is about 110 acres.

The site is located in the Clinton-Massie school district.

There are a number of builders that Russell has worked with for over a year and a half, he said, and they’re interested in possibly building some model homes.

“But most of the sales will be a sale of the lot and then the buyer will build the home that they want — choose what they like,” said Russell.

Clinton County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Taylor Stuckert attended the commissioners appointment. He said he thinks historically “that whole area was an apple orchard.”

Clinton County Commissioner Kerry R. Steed thanked Russell for investing in the local community, and wished him good success.

The development is less than a mile from Caesar Creek State Park grounds.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Land owner Tony Russell, right, places a real estate plat upon the desk of Clinton County Commissioners President Mike McCarty, left, for the purpose of signatures. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_desk_c.jpg Land owner Tony Russell, right, places a real estate plat upon the desk of Clinton County Commissioners President Mike McCarty, left, for the purpose of signatures. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Land owner Tony Russell, right, holds up an animated video of his planned residential development. Clinton County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Taylor Stuckert, left, took part in the meeting, too. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_plat_c.jpg Land owner Tony Russell, right, holds up an animated video of his planned residential development. Clinton County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Taylor Stuckert, left, took part in the meeting, too. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal