Port Authority celebrates award-winning SBDC member

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Port Authority is pleased to congratulate David Riggs, Director of the SBDC at Miami Regionals, for being named Ohio’s SBDC State Star in 2021.

America’s SBDC, the national association that represents the nationwide network of Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs), annually recognizes one outstanding SBDC employee from each of its 62 members. This outstanding employee exhibits exemplary performance, makes a significant contribution to their state or regional SBDC program, and shows a strong commitment to small business.

Using a peer-based selection process, the Ohio SBDC network selected David Riggs for Ohio’s SBDC State Star.

Among his many achievements, Riggs was recognized for opening new satellite offices in Oxford, Liberty Township, and here in Clinton County.

“I’ve worked with Dave Riggs for over five years, and he is truly deserving of this award,” said Jennifer Klus, Economic Development Director for the Clinton County Port Authority. “His commitment to the program and dedication to small business success makes our program unique and more robust. His individual contributions to the small business communities, including our program in Clinton County, are certainly deserving of this recognition.”

The Clinton County Port Authority entered into a partnership with the SBDC at Miami Regionals in 2020. Since that time, 15 small businesses in Clinton County have worked directly with the SBDC’s Business Advisors, resulting in $2.3 million in secured commercial loans. “We are proud to be a part of this award-winning program,” added Klus.

Clinton County is currently served by James Buckner, Vice President of Business Counseling with the Ohio SBDC at Miami Regionals.

Members of the small business community are encouraged to reach out with questions concerning business assessment, financial projection development, strategic business planning, identifying sources of capital, market feasibility, and export assistance, among other topics.

Buckner can be contacted directly at bucknejd@miamioh.edu .

