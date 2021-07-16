More results from the 2021 fair

Below are more judging results for the 2021 Clinton County Fair Junior Fair received to date from the OSU Extension Clinton County office.

Dog Show Results July 14, 2021

You & Your Dog

Jr A – 1st Caidance Latham, 2nd Alexis Hansel, 3rd Sam Lamb, 4th Riley Binkley, 5th Austin Terrell, 6th Kinsley Binkley. Jr B – 1st Noah Adae, 2nd Aisley Czaika, 3rd Austin Bene. Int A – 1st Wyatt Philpot. Int B – 1st Andrew Thirey, 2nd Elizabeth Smith, 3rd Mackenzi Oeder, 4th Isaak Adae, 5th Shelbie Panetta. Sr A – 1st Anastasia Newberry. Sr B – 1st Danica Henderson, 2nd Savannah Henderson, 3rd Mitchell Lennon, 4th Rianna Mueller, 5th Shelbie Panetta.

Grooming

Jr A – 1st Caidance Latham, 2nd Austin Terrel, 3rd Alexis Hansel, 4th Sam Lamb. Jr B – 1st Noah Adae, 2nd Austin Bene. Int A – 1st Wyatt Philpot. Int B – 1st Shelbie Panetta, 2nd Andrew Thirey, 3rd Isaak Adae, 4th Mackenzi Oeder, 5th Elizabeth Smith. Sr A – 1st Anastasia Newberry. Sr B – 1st Savannah Henderson, 2nd Mitchell Lennon, 3rd Danica Henderson, 4th Aiden Philpot, 5th Morgan Riggers.

Rally Obedience

Advanced – 1st place, gold medal Savannah Henderson, silver medal Mitchell Lennon. Intermediate – 1st place, gold medal Danica Henderson, silver medal Cheyenne Strider. Novice B – 1st place, gold medal Cheyenne Strider, 2nd place, gold medal Morgan Riggers, 3rd place, gold medal Mitchell Lennon, silver medal Aiden Philpot, silver medal Andrew Thirey, silver medal Austin Bene. Novice A – silver medal Kami Kile, silver medal Wyatt Phil, silver medal Aisley Czaika, silver medal Caidance Latham, bronze medal Riley Binkley.

