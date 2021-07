Here are 4 pictures from today’s show. If there are any problems or questions let me know.

7073 – Kegan Smithson

7078 – Brody Fisher

7134 – Luke VanGundy

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_DSC_7078.jpg

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_DSC_7073.jpg

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_DSC_7134.jpg

In the 2021 Clinton County Fair Roping Horse Show: There was a tie for High Point Senior winners with Preston Dixon, left, and Matt East, right. Junior Winner Parker Dixon is in the middle. Also shown are some action shots from the competitions.