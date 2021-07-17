2021 Fair’s Fancy Poultry winners

For Fancy Poultry Best Overall Male, winner is Colton Doyle, shown with Judge Jamie Beneke and Poultry Queen Alyssa Hutchinson.
At the 2021 Clinton County Fair for Fancy Poultry: Best In Show & Best Overall Female winner is Isaak Ade, shown with Judge Jamie Beneke and Poultry Queen Alyssa Hutchinson.
For Fancy Poultry Best Overall Male, winner is Colton Doyle, shown with Judge Jamie Beneke and Poultry Queen Alyssa Hutchinson.
At the 2021 Clinton County Fair for Fancy Poultry: Best In Show & Best Overall Female winner is Isaak Ade, shown with Judge Jamie Beneke and Poultry Queen Alyssa Hutchinson.