More results from the 2021 Clinton County Fair

Below are more judging results for the 2021 Clinton County Fair Junior Fair received to date from the OSU Extension Clinton County office.

Wednesday, July 14, 2021

RABBIT SHOW RESULTS

Commercial Senior Bucks, Trophy donated by Hilderbrant/Crawford Family – 1st Eli Caldwell, 2nd Heidi Newton, 3rd Jacob Lansing, 4th Jayden Doyle, 5th Hannah Perry, 6th Jace Doyle. Commercial Senior Doe, Trophy Donated by Kramer-Myers Insurance – 1st Morgan Wiget, 2nd Shelby Newton, 3rd Jayden Doyle, 4th Jacob Lansing, 5th Jace Doyle, 6th Eli Caldwell. Commercial Junior Buck, Trophy Donated by Grove Tire and Service, LLC. – 1st Eli Caldwell, 2nd Shelby Newton, 3rd Jayden Doyle, 4th Jace Doyle, 5th Jace Doyle, 6th Jayden Doyle. Commercial Junior Doe, Trophy Donated by Colwell Livestock – 1st Eli Caldwell, 2nd Heidi Newton, 3rd Morgan Wiget, 4th Aby Vance, 5th Shelby Newton, 6th Jayden Doyle. Fancy Senior Buck, Trophy Donated by Kramer-Myers Insurance – 1st Cooper Dillion, 2nd Jacob Lansing, 3rd Emma Rumpke, 4th Nikita White, 5th Emily Goodwin, 6th Hannah Binion and Cooper Dillion. Fancy Senior Doe, Trophy by The Paul Family – 1st Maddy Lawson, 2nd Madison Gudorf, 3rd Hunter Vaughn, 4th Jacob Lansing, 5th Emma Rumpke, 6th Rianna Muller. Fancy Junior Buck, Trophy Donated by Clinton County Fur & Feather 4-H Club – 1st Anisley Vance, 2nd Hannah Gerard, 3rd Cooper Dillion, 4th Gage Brandenburg, 5th Ava Strong, 6th Jacob Lansing. Fancy Junior Doe, Trophy Donated by Buckley Bros., Inc. – 1st Asher Hall, 2nd Maddy Lawson, 3rd Gage Brandenburg, 4th Ava Strong, 5th Rosie Hall, 6th Jacob Lansing. Commercial Doe & Litter, Trophy Donated by Doyle-Rowland Family – 1st Eli Caldwell, 2nd Heidi Newton, 3rd Shelby Newton. Fancy Doe & Litter, Trophy Donated by Kramer-Myers Insurance – 1st Jacob Lansing, 2nd Gracie Goodwin, 3rd Owen Koch. Grand Champion 4-H Rabbit, Trophy Donated by Kevin, Vicki Bogan & Rebekah Burdno – Eli Caldwell. Reserve Champion 4-H Rabbit, Trophy Donated by Michael, Anne, Bella & Connor Cook – Cooper Dillion. Grand Champion Single Fryer Rabbit, Trophy Donated by Wilmington Oral Surgery – Thomas Clifford. Reserve Champion Single Fryer Rabbit, Trophy donated by Buckley Bros., INC – Jayden Doyle. Overall Showman of showman Sweepstakes, Trophy donated by Adam’s Chiefs 4-H Club – Jacob Lansing. Reserve Showman of Showman Sweepstakes, Trophy Donated by Smith-Feike-Minton, Inc. – Rosie Paul. Senior Rabbit Showmanship, Trophy Donated by Kramer-Myers Insurance. 1st – Jacob Lansing, 2nd Morgan Wiget, 3rd Carolyn Koch, 4th Maddison Gudorf, 5th Daniel Hinkle, 6th Rianna Mueller. Intermediate Rabbit Showmanship, Trophy Donated By Kramer-Myers Insurance – 1st Rosie Hall, 2nd Madison Lawson, 3rd Georgia Black, 4th Emily Goodwin, 5th Jace Doyle, 6th Katie Hinkle. Junior Rabbit Showmanship, trophy donated by Greg and Abra Koch – 1st Gracie Goodwin, 2nd Gage Brandenburg, 2nd Lola Dallas, 4th Heidi Newton, 5th Austin Terrell. OUTSTANDING RABBIT EXHIBITOR, Trophy donated by Final Drive 4-H Club – Jacob Lansing.

MARKET HOG SHOWMANSHIP

Class 1 Senior Showmanship – 1st Alexis Rolfe, 2nd Joe Baughman, 3rd Chole Crumbley. Class 2 – 1st Gracee Stewart, 2nd Madison Abt, 3rd Dawson Conley, 4th Zachary Vest, 5th Madison Bronner, 6th Kaleb Kingery. Class 3 – 1st Brody Fisher, 2nd Chelsi Knisley, 3rd Kyle Bryant, 4th Shaleigh Duncan, 5th Timmi Mahanes, 6th Miranda Pierson. Class 4 – 1st Devon Snyder, 2nd Kale Boeckmann, 3rd Nathan Ellis, 4th Bryston Kingery, 5th Lauren Kaeheler, 6th Brenton Hamilton. Class 5-1st Haley Schneder, 2nd Jessee Stewart, 3rd Jaden Snyder, 4th Brooke Knisley, 5th Cooper Rack, 6th Teddy Murphy. Class 6 – 1st Brynn Abt, 2nd Kaydence Beam, 3rd Emmy Chambliss, 4th Justin Beekman, 5th Aubrie Panetta, 6th Bryce Huffman. Class 7 – 1st Aaron, Rolfe, 2nd Emma Riddle, 3rd Wade Collett, 4th Hannah Scott, 5th Ava Wright, 6th Owen Roberts. Intermediate Showmanship Class 8 – 1st Lauren Diels, 2nd Preston Dixon, 3rd Madison Harris, 4th Kami Kile, 5th Ella Thompson, 6th John Evans. Class 9 – 1st Samantha Woodruff, 2nd Wade Smith, 3rd Audrey Wilson, 4th Ty Tucker, 5th Cali Mossbarger. Class 10 – 1t Luke Johnson, 2nd Taylor Barber, 3rd Hunter Holbert, 4th Kaylee Craig, 5th Tyler Curry. Class 11 – 1st Kaiden Smith, 2nd Gabe Seiker, 3rd Jacob Scott, 4th Maril Pirman, 5th Carlie Panetta, 6th Lily Rice.

Junior Showmanship

Class 12 – 1st Kendall DeBold, 2nd Xander Black, 3rd Taylor Garringer, 4th Janelle Capehart, 5th Autsin Helton. Class 13 – 1st Claire Wilson, 2nd Cole Fallis, 3rd Gracie Rose, 4th Brody Webb, 5th Parker Dixon, 6th Kenley Carey. Class 13 – 1st Owen Smith, 2nd Jacey Pierson, 3rd Kegan Smithson, 4th Mackenzie Strong, 5th Colton Young. Class 14 – 1st Reese DeBold, 2nd Aubrey Huelskamp, 3rd Juliana Diels, 4th Addyson Beckett, 5th Anna Evans. Class 15 – 1st Brylie Frommling, 2nd Hayden Black, 3rd Wayden Osborn, 4th Kiley Murphy, 5th Jackson Dean. Champion Senior Showman – Gracee Stewart. Champion Intermediate Showman – Samantha Woodruff. Champion Beginner Showman – Reese DeBold. Showman of Showman – Gracee Stewart.

MARKET GOAT SHOW

Class 1 – Dairy Wether – 1st Cory Kidd, 2nd Lydia Denney, 3rd Cooper Dillion, 4th Hadie Clark, 5th Andrew Steward, 6th Shaleigh Duncan. Class 2 – Dairy Wether – 1st McKinzey DeBord, 2nd Hadlie Clark, 3rd Gabriel Stewart, 4th Cooper Dillion, 5th Drake Seely, 6th Riley Winkler. Classs 3 Wether Dam – 1st Sydney Schneder, 2nd Delaney Schneder, 3rd Kaiden Smith, 4th Taylor Collett, 5th Elle Dunham, 6th Alia Hester. Champion Wether Dam – Sydney Schneder. Reserve Champion Wether Dam – Delaney Schneder. Class 4 – Market Goat Start Up Project – 1st Zoey Purvis, 2nd Addyson Beckett, 3rd Hailey Brock, 4th Sophia Purvis, 5th Abigail Earley. Champion Market Goat Start Up Project – Zoey Purvis. Reserve Champion Market Goat Start Up Project – Addyson Beckett. Class 5 Homegrown Market Goat – 1st Ava Hester, 2nd Elle Dunham, 3rd Morgan East, 4th Nikita White, 5th Kimber Seaman, 6th Shaleigh Duncan. Class 6 Homegrown Market Goat – 1st Gage Hughes, 2nd Sydney Doyle, 3rd Ashley Doyle, 4th Cory Kidd, 5th Trey Brewer, 6th Taylor Baker. Champion Homegrown Market Goat – Ava Hester. Reserve Champion Homegrown Market Goat – Gage Hughes. Class 7 Market Goat – 1st Kaiden Smith, 2nd Emma Bryant, 3rd Madison Harris, 4th Chloe Crumbley, 5th Abygail Vance, 6th Noelle Robertson. Class 8 Market Goat – 1st Zachary Vest, 2nd Katie Curry, 3rd Addyson Beckett, 4th Payten Wilkin, 5th Taylor Colwell, 6th Riley Gerber. Class 9 – 1st Jaden Snyder, 2nd Josie Arledge, 3rd Addyson Beckett, 4th Payten Wilkin, 5th Hailey Brock, 6th Sydney Bennett. Class 10 – 1st Landree Stump, 2nd Cole Stump, 3rd Tristen Eades, 4th Sydney Schneder, 5th Zoey Purvis, 6th Kimber Seaman. Class 11 – 1st Ella Thomson, 2nd Aiden Price 3rd Sphia Purvis, 4th Ashley Doyle, 5th Lillian Stroud, 6th Bailey Ritt. Class 12 – 1st Landree Stump, 2nd Ella Thompson, 3rd Mitchell Ellis, 4th Kegan Smithson, 5th Delaney Schneder, 6th Aisley Czaika. Class 13 – 1st Mitchell Ellis, 2nd Jaden Snyder 3rd Gracee Stewart, 4th Zachary Vest, 5th Wade Collett, 6th Kaiden Smith. Class 14 – 1st Maggie Mathews, 2nd Jaden Snyder, 3rd Aiden Price, 4th Gracee Stewart, 5th Aisley Czaika, 6th Hailey Brock. Class 15 – 1st Elizabeth Schiff, 2nd Sophia Purvis, 3rd Wade Collett, 4th Abigail Earley, 5th Taylor Collett, 6th Riley Binkley. Grand Champion Market Goat – Landree Stump, Reserve Champion Market Goat – Landree Stump. 3rd Maggie Mathews, 4th Cole Stump, 5th Ella Thompson. 2021 Senior Market Goat Outstanding Exhibitor – Katie Curry. 2021 Junior Market Goat Outstanding Exhibitor – Cory Kidd.

HORSE SHOWS COMBINED

By Class/Class Name/Exhibitor Name/Place

1 Good Grooming 14-18 Brooklyn Dobyns 1

1 Good Grooming 14-18 Jenna Hanlon 2

1 Good Grooming 14-18 Kaden Kimple 3

1 Good Grooming 14-18 Danica Henderson 4

1 Good Grooming 14-18 Kori Kile 5

1 Good Grooming 14-18 Lani Mayer 6

2 Good Grooming 11-13 Hailey Brock 1

2 Good Grooming 11-13 Kadience Wood 2

3 Good Grooming 8-10 Claire Conner 1

3 Good Grooming 8-10 AllyMontague 2

3 Good Grooming 8-10 Aisley Czaika 3

4 Working Hunter Over Fence 8-18 Kari Cragwall 1

4 Working Hunter Over Fence 8-18 Kaden Kimple 2

4 Working Hunter Over Fence 8-18 Jenna Hanlon 3

4 Working Hunter Over Fence 8-18 Danica Henderson 4

5 Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fence 14-18 Jenna Hanlon 1

5 Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fence 14-18 Danica Henderson 2

5 Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fence 14-18 Kaden Kimple 3

5 Hunt Seat Equitation Over Fence 14-18 Kari Cragwall 4

8 Hunter Hack 8-18 Jenna Hanlon 1

8 Hunter Hack 8-18 Danica Henderson 2

8 Hunter Hack 8-18 Kaden Kimple 3

8 Hunter Hack 8-18 Kari Cragwall 4

11 English Dressage 8-18 Danica Henderson 1

11 English Dressage 8-18 Kaden Kimple 2

11 English Dressage 8-18 Kari Cragwall 3

11 English Dressage 8-18 Jenna Hanlon 4

13 English Showmanship Horse or Pony 14-18 Brooklyn Dobyns 1

13 English Showmanship Horse or Pony 14-18 Kori Kile 2

13 English Showmanship Horse or Pony 14-18 Lani Mayer 3

13 English Showmanship Horse or Pony 14-18 Jenna Hanlon 4

13 English Showmanship Horse or Pony 14-18 Danica Henderson 5

13 English Showmanship Horse or Pony 14-18 Kaden Kimple 6

17 Beginner Showmanship 8-18 Hailey Brock 1

17 Beginner Showmanship 8-18 Natalie Conner 2

17 Beginner Showmanship 8-18 AllyMontague 3

17 Beginner Showmanship 8-18 Kadience Wood 4

17 Beginner Showmanship 8-18 Aisley Czaika 5

18 English Pleasure 14-18 Kori Kile 1

18 English Pleasure 14-18 Brooklyn Dobyns 2

18 English Pleasure 14-18 Jenna Hanlon 3

18 English Pleasure 14-18 Danica Henderson 4

18 English Pleasure 14-18 Kari Cragwall 5

18 English Pleasure 14-18 Lani Mayer 6

22 English Equitation Horse or Pony 14-18 Kori Kile 1

22 English Equitation Horse or Pony 14-18 Danica Henderson 2

22 English Equitation Horse or Pony 14-18 Kaden Kimple 3

22 English Equitation Horse or Pony 14-18 Jenna Hanlon 4

25 Beginner Walk Trot Pleasure 8-18 Kadience Wood 1

25 Beginner Walk Trot Pleasure 8-18 AllyMontague 2

25 Beginner Walk Trot Pleasure 8-18 Aisley Czaika 3

25 Beginner Walk Trot Pleasure 8-18 Hailey Brock 4

25 Beginner Walk Trot Pleasure 8-18 Claire Conner 5

26 Beginner Walk Trot Horsemanship 8-18 Hailey Brock 1

26 Beginner Walk Trot Horsemanship 8-18 AllyMontague 2

26 Beginner Walk Trot Horsemanship 8-18 Kadience Wood 3

26 Beginner Walk Trot Horsemanship 8-18 Aisley Czaika 4

27 Beginner Walk Trot Ground Poles 8-18 Hailey Brock 1

27 Beginner Walk Trot Ground Poles 8-18 Kadience Wood 2

27 Beginner Walk Trot Ground Poles 8-18 AllyMontague 3

27 Beginner Walk Trot Ground Poles 8-18 Aisley Czaika 4

27 Beginner Walk Trot Ground Poles 8-18 Claire Conner 5

28 Beginner Walk Trot Intro to Canter 8-18 Natalie Conner 1

28 Beginner Walk Trot Intro to Canter 8-18 Aisley Czaika 2

29 Beginner Walk Trot Barrels 8-18 Aisley Czaika 1

29 Beginner Walk Trot Barrels 8-18 Hailey Brock 2

30 Roger Walker Equitation Championship Class Kori Kile 1

31 Roger Walker Equitation Championship Class Danica Henderson 2

34 Good Grooming 14-18 Brooklyn Dobyns 1

34 Good Grooming 14-18 Kori Kile 2

34 Good Grooming 14-18 Lani Mayer 3

34 Good Grooming 14-18 Jenna Hanlon 4

34 Good Grooming 14-18 Breckin Harner 5

34 Good Grooming 14-18 Emma Malone 6

35 Good Grooming 11-13 Kairi Hutchinson 1

36 Good Grooming 8-10 Jacey Pierson 1

37 Open Halter 8-18 Kori Kile 1

37 Open Halter 8-18 Jacey Pierson 2

37 Open Halter 8-18 Brody Fisher 4

37 Open Halter 8-18 Jenna Hanlon 5

37 Open Halter 8-18 Kari Cragwall 6

37 Open Halter 8-18 Kairi Hutchinson

39 Western Showmanship Horse or Pony 14-18 Kori Kile 1

39 Western Showmanship Horse or Pony 14-18 Brooklyn Dobyns 2

39 Western Showmanship Horse or Pony 14-18 Lani Mayer 3

39 Western Showmanship Horse or Pony 14-18 Brody Fisher 4

39 Western Showmanship Horse or Pony 14-18 Emma Malone 5

40 Western Showmanship Horse or Pony 11-13 Kairi Hutchinson 1

41 Western Showmanship Horse or Pony 8-10 Jacey Pierson 1

42 Invitational Sr Sweepstakes Showmanship 14-18 Brooklyn Dobyns 1

42 Invitational Sr Sweepstakes Showmanship 14-18 Lani Mayer 2

42 Invitational Sr Sweepstakes Showmanship 14-18 Brody Fisher 3

42 Invitational Sr Sweepstakes Showmanship 14-18 Jenna Hanlon 4

43 Contesting Driving Showmanship 8-18 Brody Fisher 1

44 Wayne Smith Championship Showmanship Kori Kile 1

45 Trail 8-18 Brooklyn Dobyns 1

45 Wayne Smith Championship Showmanship Brooklyn Dobyns 2

45 Trail 8-18 Lani Mayer 2

45 Trail 8-18 Kairi Hutchinson 3

47 Wayne Smith Championship Showmanship Jacey Pierson 4

49 Western Pleasure 14-18 Brooklyn Dobyns 1

49 Western Pleasure 14-18 Lani Mayer 2

49 Wayne Smith Championship Showmanship Lani Mayer 3

50 Western Pleasure 11-13 Kairi Hutchinson 1

51 Western Pleasure 8-10 Jacey Pierson 1

53 Ranch Pleasure Kori Kile 1

53 Ranch Pleasure Emma Malone 2

53 Ranch Pleasure Kari Cragwall 3

54 Sabina Saddle & Spur Pleasure Class Brooklyn Dobyns 1

54 Sabina Saddle & Spur Pleasure Class Jacey Pierson 2

54 Sabina Saddle & Spur Pleasure Class Jenna Hanlon 3

54 Sabina Saddle & Spur Pleasure Class Kori Kile 4

54 Sabina Saddle & Spur Pleasure Class Lani Mayer 5

56 Western HMS Horse or Pony 14-18 Brooklyn Dobyns 1

56 Western HMS Horse or Pony 14-18 Kori Kile 2

56 Western HMS Horse or Pony 14-18 Lani Mayer 3

56 Western HMS Horse or Pony 14-18 Brody Fisher 4

57 Western HMS Horse or Pony 11-13 Kairi Hutchinson 1

58 Western HMS Horse or Pony 8-10 Jacey Pierson 1

59 Ranch Riding 8-18 Kori Kile 1

59 Ranch Riding 8-18 Kari Cragwall 2

59 Ranch Riding 8-18 Brody Fisher 3

59 Ranch Riding 8-18 Kairi Hutchinson 4

60 Fowler Memorial HMS Championship Brooklyn Dobyns 2

61 Fowler Memorial HMS Championship Kori Kile 1

61 Barrels 14-18 Brody Fisher 1

62 Barrels 8-13 Kami Kile 1

62 Barrels 8-13 Kairi Hutchinson 2

62 Fowler Memorial HMS Championship Kairi Hutchinson 3

62 Barrels 8-13 Jacey Pierson 3

63 Poles 14-18 Brody Fisher 1

63 Fowler Memorial HMS Championship Jacey Pierson

64 Poles 8-13 Kami Kile 1

64 Poles 8-13 Jacey Pierson 2

64 Poles 8-13 Haylee Ilg 3

64 Poles 8-13 Kairi Hutchinson 4

65 Stakes Race 14-18 Brody Fisher 1

66 Stakes Race 8-13 Kami Kile 1

66 Stakes Race 8-13 Jacey Pierson 2

66 Stakes Race 8-13 Haylee Ilg 3

66 Stakes Race 8-13 Kairi Hutchinson 4

67 Keyhole Race 14-18 Brody Fisher 1

68 Keyhole Race 8-13 Kami Kile 1

68 Keyhole Race 8-13 Jacey Pierson 2

68 Keyhole Race 8-13 Kairi Hutchinson 3

68 Keyhole Race 8-13 Haylee Ilg 4

Ed Reed Contesting Trophy Kami Kile 1

Fowler High Point Sr Trophy Kori Kile 1

Fowler High Point Jr Trophy Jacey Pierson 1

Sheila Sites Over Fence Trophy Jenna Hanlon 3

Hopper Walker Gaited Trophy, no entries

Jr. Dog Show Results

July 15, 2021

1stAisley Czaika, 5th Riley Binkley, 6th Austin Terrell. Beginner Novice B-1st Andrew Thirey, 2nd Austin Bene, 3rd Aiden Philpot. Pre-Novice-1st Kami Kile, 2nd Morgan Riggers, 3rd Cheyenne Strider, 4th Mitchell Lennon, 5th Elizabeth Smith. Novice B-1st Danica Henderson, 2nd Mitchell Lennon, 3rd Cheyenne Strider. Grad Novice B- 1st Savannah Henderson. High Point Obedience- Wyatt Philpot

Showmanship

Jr A – 1st Riley Binkley, 2nd Caidance Latham, 3rd Aisley Czaika, 4th Kinsley Binkley. Jr B- 1st Austin Bene. Int. A- 1st Wyatt Philpot. Int. B- 1st Andrew Thirey, 2nd Isaak Adae, 3rd Ellie Smith, 4th Mackenzi Oeder. Senior B- 1st Danica Henderson, 2nd Savannah Henderson, 3rd Mitchell Lennon, 4th Aiden Philpot. Champion Overall Showmanship: Danica Henderson

Skillathon

Advanced – 1st place, gold medal Savannah Henderson, silver medal Mitchell Lennon. Intermediate – 1st place, gold medal Danica Henderson, silver medal Cheyenne Strider. Novice B – 1st place, gold medal Cheyenne Strider, 2nd place, gold medal Morgan Riggers, 3rd place, gold medal Mitchell Lennon, silver medal Aiden Philpot, silver medal Andrew Thirey, silver medal Austin Bene. Novice A – silver medal Kami Kile, silver medal Wyatt Phil, silver medal Aisley Czaika, silver medal Caidance Latham, bronze medal Riley Binkley.

Dairy Showmanship

Intermediate Showmanship – 1st Shelby Leaming, 2nd Ian Danku. Junior Showmanship – 1st Ally Montague, 2nd Bentley Buckley, 3rd Charles Seesing. Senior Showmanship Final Drive – 1st Maggie Mathews, 2nd Caili Baumann, 3rd Emily Quallen, 4th Paige Bowman, 5th Kailyn Mason, 6th Makenna Maddix.

Dairy Show

Ayrshire Four Year Old Cow – 1st Maggie Mathews. Senior Champion – Maggie Mathews. Winter Yearling Heifer – 1st Maggie Mathews. Fall Heifer Calf – 1st Maggie Mathews. Winter Heifer Calf – 1st Paige Bowman, 2nd Emma Myers. Junior Champion – Maggie Mathews. Reserve Junior Champion – Maggie Matthews.

Brown Swiss Aged Cow – 1st Emily Quallen. Senior Champion – Emily Quallen. Reserve Senior Champion – Emily Quallen. Fall Heifer Calf – 1st Bentley Buckley. Spring Heifer Calf – 1st Emily Quallen, 2nd Emma Myers. Junior Champion – Emily Quallens. Reserve Junior Champion – Bentley Buckley.

Guernsey Spring Yearling Heifer – 1st Shelby Leaming. Spring Heifer Calf – 1st Shelby Leaming. Junior Champion – Shelby Leaming. Reserve Junio Champion – Shelby Leaming.

Holstein Aged Cow – 1st Emily Quallen, 2nd Makenna Maddix. Four Year Old Cow – 1st Paige Bowman. Senior Three Year Old – 1st Caili Baumann, 2nd Maggie Mathews. Senior Two Year Old Cow – 1st Caili Baumann, 2nd Jami Dailey. Senior Champion – Caili Baumann. Reserve Senior Champion – Emily Quallen. Fall Yearling Heifer – 1st Paige Bowman, 2nd Autumn Medley. Winter Yearling Heifer – 1st Jadacie Ison. Summer Yearling Heifer – 1st Caili Baumann, 2nd Tristan Hedge. Fall Heifer Calf – 1st Caili Baumann. Winter Heifer Calf – 1st Maggie Mathews, 2nd Bentley Buckley.

Spring Heifer Calf – 1st Emma Myers. Junior Champion – Caili Baumann. Reserve Junior Champion – Maggie Mathews.

Jersey – Aged Cow – 1st Caili Baumann. Junior Two Year Old Cow – 1st Taylor Baker, 2nd Kailyn Mason, 3rd Ian Danku. Senior Champion – Caili Baumann. Reserve Senior Champion – Taylor Baker. Spring Yearling Heifer – 1st Kailyn Mason, 2nd Katelynn Whitt, 3rd Chloe Barnes, 4th Ian Danku. Summer Yearling Heifer – 1st Ally Montague. Fall Yearling – 1st Emmie Danku. Fall Heifer Calf – 1st Ethan Gibson, 2nd Tristan Hedge, 3rd Chloe Barnes, 4th Emmie Danku, 5th Charles Seesing. Winter Heifer Calf – 1st Ally Montague, 2nd Ella Seesing, 3rd Emmie Danku. Junior Champion – Taylor Baker. Reserve Junior Champion – Aly Montague.

Milking Shorthorn – Winter Heifer Calf – 1st Bentley Buckley. Junior Champion – Bentley Buckley.

Red & White Four Year Old Cow – 1st Paige Bowman. Junior Two Year Old Cow – 1st Caili Baumann. Senior Champion – Paige Bowman. Reserve Senior Champion – Caili Bowmann. Winter Yearling Heifer – Maggie Mathews. Summer Yearling Heifer – Maggie Mathews. Fall Heifer Calf – Paige Bowman. Junior Champion – Maggie Mathews. Reserve Junior Champion – Maggie Mathews. Supreme Champion Cow – Caili Baumann. Reserve Supreme Champion – Paige Bowman. Supreme Champion Heifer – Maggie Mathews. Reserve Supreme Champion Heifer – Caili Baumann.

