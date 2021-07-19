Grand market duck draws $2,200

Bradeanna Arehart’s grand champion market duck drew a $2,200 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Allen Motors LLC, American Equipment Service, American Legion Post 49, Arehart-Brown Funeral Service LLC, ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Barger Property Services, Bentley Pig Sale, Bickle Insurance Services, Buckeye Harvesting LLC, Carey for Congress, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Clinton County Auditor Terence Habermehl, Country View Hospital, Croghan Trucking, Culberson Family, D&E Equipment Co., Beth and Matt Ellis, Greater Tomorrow Health, Groves Tire & Service, Johnson Farms, Liberty Savings Bank, Loads 2 Roads, Bill Marine Ford, Merchants National Bank, Miller Farms, Bill and Tonya Ostermeier, Parks Livestock, PNC Bank, Route 73 Homes Ltd., Chris and Brooke Stingley, Sunrise Cooperative, Tro Go Amish Recipe Pretzels, Doughnuts, the Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, the Wilmington Lions Club, Wilmington Savings Bank, and WyldFyre Farms.

Bradeanna Arehart’s grand champion market duck drew a $2,200 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Allen Motors LLC, American Equipment Service, American Legion Post 49, Arehart-Brown Funeral Service LLC, ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Barger Property Services, Bentley Pig Sale, Bickle Insurance Services, Buckeye Harvesting LLC, Carey for Congress, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Clinton County Auditor Terence Habermehl, Country View Hospital, Croghan Trucking, Culberson Family, D&E Equipment Co., Beth and Matt Ellis, Greater Tomorrow Health, Groves Tire & Service, Johnson Farms, Liberty Savings Bank, Loads 2 Roads, Bill Marine Ford, Merchants National Bank, Miller Farms, Bill and Tonya Ostermeier, Parks Livestock, PNC Bank, Route 73 Homes Ltd., Chris and Brooke Stingley, Sunrise Cooperative, Tro Go Amish Recipe Pretzels, Doughnuts, the Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, the Wilmington Lions Club, Wilmington Savings Bank, and WyldFyre Farms. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_gc_mkt_duck_c.jpg Bradeanna Arehart’s grand champion market duck drew a $2,200 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Allen Motors LLC, American Equipment Service, American Legion Post 49, Arehart-Brown Funeral Service LLC, ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Barger Property Services, Bentley Pig Sale, Bickle Insurance Services, Buckeye Harvesting LLC, Carey for Congress, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Clinton County Auditor Terence Habermehl, Country View Hospital, Croghan Trucking, Culberson Family, D&E Equipment Co., Beth and Matt Ellis, Greater Tomorrow Health, Groves Tire & Service, Johnson Farms, Liberty Savings Bank, Loads 2 Roads, Bill Marine Ford, Merchants National Bank, Miller Farms, Bill and Tonya Ostermeier, Parks Livestock, PNC Bank, Route 73 Homes Ltd., Chris and Brooke Stingley, Sunrise Cooperative, Tro Go Amish Recipe Pretzels, Doughnuts, the Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, the Wilmington Lions Club, Wilmington Savings Bank, and WyldFyre Farms. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal