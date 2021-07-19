Grand market turkey raises $875

Jozie Jones’ grand champion market turkey raised an $875 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include American Equipment Service, Arehart-Brown Funeral Service LLC, Baker Boer Goats, BDK Feed & Supply, Carey for Congress, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Clinton Animal Care Center, D&E Equipment Co., First State Bank, Greater Tomorrow Health, Groves Tire & Service, Imagine That Tool Rental, Johnson Farms, Longs Pharmacy, Paul Hall & Associates / Justin Holbrook, Peoples Bank, Sunrise Cooperative, Tro Go Amish Recipe Pretzels and Doughnuts, Vital Fitness, and the Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal