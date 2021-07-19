Clinton County’s top 2021 showman: Devon Snyder

The six participants in the Clinton County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen Sweepstakes show someone else’s hog in the show ring at the Livestock Expo Center on the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

Appearing relaxed and ready to go prior to the Junior Fair Showman of Showmen Sweepstakes are participants, from left, Brody Fisher, Gracee Stewart, Maggie Mathews, Jaden Snyder, Haley Dean, and the winner Devon Snyder.

Devon Snyder, center, captured a tall trophy as 2021 winner of the Clinton County Junior Fair Showman of Showmen Sweepstakes. His twin brother Jaden Snyder, second from left, placed as the first runner-up in the contest where the county’s top showman in a particular species try their hands at showing six species. From left in this family photo are older brother Mason Snyder, Jaden, Devon, and parents Donna Jo and Brady Snyder. Of interest is that the Snyder twins’ mother, Donna Jo, won the same competition in the mid-1990s.