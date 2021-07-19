CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 3:25 p.m. on July 18, deputies responded to a Blanchester residence on Pratt Road on the report of a deceased male. According to the report, “the male was found to be cold to the touch and deceased upon arrival.” The report indicates alcohol and drugs were suspected to have been used. An investigation is still pending.

• At 2:52 p.m. on July 17, deputies responded to a residence on State Route 73 West in New Vienna where a male subject was found unresponsive. An investigation is still pending.

• At 6:12 a.m. on July 12, a Wilmington female reported she was assaulted by a male family member at a Shawnee Trace Road residence in Blanchester/Marion Township.

•At 1:04 a.m. on July 19, two subjects reported they were being menaced by an acquaintance on Hales Branch Road in Midland.

• At 3:24 a.m. on July 13, deputies observed a male suspect “hot rail” meth in the backseat of a parked car on State Route 350 East in Cuba/Washington Township.

• At 5:20 p.m. on July 13, deputies responded to Horseshoe Road in Highland County for a report of theft that occurred at the Clinton County Fair. According to the report $360,000 in cash was stolen from a Lynchburg group.

• At 12:28 p.m. on July 14, the Girl Scouts of America based out of Dayton reported a suspect “has not paid for Girl Scout cookies.” The report indicates the suspect owes $1,240.

• At 1:28 a.m. on July 11, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle report around Quigley and King Road in Martinsville. According to the report, when deputies arrived they found a female subject with a warrant and narcotics. The report indicates deputies seized a clear plastic bag with a crystal substance.

• At 2:43 a.m. on July 13, deputies located a truck on the right side of the roadway around State Route 134 South and 350 East in Washington Township. According to the report, the driver was found intoxicated and passed out at the wheel. Deputies collected a urine sample from the subject and suspect drugs to be involved.

• At 9:07 a.m. on July 11, a Sabina towing business on Prairie Road reported a catalytic converter was stolen from them over night.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

