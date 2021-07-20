Reserve market feeder calf brings $875

Chelsey Zurface’s reserve champion market feeder calf brought an $875 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include Alexander Show Feeds, Bentley Pig Sale, Carey for Congress, Groves Tire & Service, Frank and Amy Justice, Larrick Entertainment LLC, Melvin Stone Co., Miller Farms, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Prengers Inc., Chris and Brooke Stingley, Sunrise Cooperative, Ron Trusty Insurance, and the Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal