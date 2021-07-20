Reserve pen of 3 chickens garners $825

Mallory Thomason’s reserve champion pen of three chickens garnered an $825 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include BDK Feed & Supply, Carey for Congress, Phyllis Cocklin, DeBold Builders, First State Bank, Groves Tire & Service, Johnson Farms, auctioneer Kasey Smith with the Wendt Group, Longs Pharmacy, Sunrise Cooperative, The AZEK Company, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Wilmington City Treasurer, Wilmington Performing Arts Studio, and Wilson Livestock Services.

Mallory Thomason's reserve champion pen of three chickens garnered an $825 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include BDK Feed & Supply, Carey for Congress, Phyllis Cocklin, DeBold Builders, First State Bank, Groves Tire & Service, Johnson Farms, auctioneer Kasey Smith with the Wendt Group, Longs Pharmacy, Sunrise Cooperative, The AZEK Company, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Wilmington City Treasurer, Wilmington Performing Arts Studio, and Wilson Livestock Services. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal