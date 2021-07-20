Reserve meat fryer chicken attracts $1,580

Alia Hester’s reserve champion meat fryer chicken attracted a $1,580 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, BDK Feed & Supply, Bollinger Plumbing, Bronson Door Co., Carey for Congress, Clinton Animal Care Center, Clinton County Clerk of Courts Cindy Bailey, D&E Equipment Co., Edgington Funeral Home, First State Bank, Hester Sealcoating, Hitachi Astemo Ohio Manufacturing Inc., Johnson Farms, LCNB National Bank, Lewis Financial Group, Mason Farms, McConnell Veterinary Services, Merchants National Bank, Paul Hall & Associates / Justin Holbrook, Rippling Rock Hereford Farm, Skyline Chili in Wilmington, Smith Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Southern Hills Community Bank, and the Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal