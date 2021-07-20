Reserve market turkey fetches $475

Jozie Jones’ reserve champion market turkey fetched a $475 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Bronson Door Co., Carey for Congress, Groves Tire & Service, Derek and Kelli Jamison, Johnson Farms, Liberty Savings Bank, Longs Pharmacy, Paul Hall & Associates / Justin Holbrook, Webbland Farm Excavating, and Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep.

Jozie Jones’ reserve champion market turkey fetched a $475 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Bronson Door Co., Carey for Congress, Groves Tire & Service, Derek and Kelli Jamison, Johnson Farms, Liberty Savings Bank, Longs Pharmacy, Paul Hall & Associates / Justin Holbrook, Webbland Farm Excavating, and Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_res_mkt_turkey_c.jpg Jozie Jones’ reserve champion market turkey fetched a $475 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, Bronson Door Co., Carey for Congress, Groves Tire & Service, Derek and Kelli Jamison, Johnson Farms, Liberty Savings Bank, Longs Pharmacy, Paul Hall & Associates / Justin Holbrook, Webbland Farm Excavating, and Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal