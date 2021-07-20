Local Briefs: WCS board sets next meeting; 2 earn BU, ISU honors

WCS board sets meeting

Wilmington City Schools Board of Education regular meeting is 7:15 a.m. Monday, July 26 in the Board Room at the WCS District Office at 341 S. Nelson Ave.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Newkirk earns BU honor

Abigail Newkirk of New Vienna was named to the Bluffton University dean’s list for the spring 2021 term.

Bohlin earns dean’s list

Lorelei Bohlin of Wilmington was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Iowa State University.