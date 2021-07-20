Reserve market hog pulls in $2,125

Kami Kile’s reserve champion market hog pulled in a $2,125 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include Accurate Soils, Ag-Pro, Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Ally Montague, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Autumn Years Nursing Center, Baker Boer Goats, Barton Farms, Bentley Pig Sale, Bob Peterson, Carey for Congress, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Cottage Lane Farms, Hartley Oil Co., Henry and William Hildebrandt, Imagine That Tool Rental, in memory of Rob Drake, Jeff and Sandy Hartman Family, Ron and Vicki Kendall, Blair Kenney, Kile Landscaping, M&K Show Stock, Martinsville Lions Club, McDonald & Sons Elevator, Neal Bond Seed Services, Noelle Singer Pinnacle Primary Care Physicians, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Parks Livestock, Pinkerton Family (Randy, Mindy, Josh), R+L Carriers, Sams Meats, Schneder Show Pigs, Simpkins-Foley Ins. / Foley & Achtermann, Smith Farms Trucking, Southern Hills Community Bank, Sue-Terres Food Affair, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Brad and Angela Woodruff.

Kami Kile’s reserve champion market hog pulled in a $2,125 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include Accurate Soils, Ag-Pro, Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Ally Montague, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Autumn Years Nursing Center, Baker Boer Goats, Barton Farms, Bentley Pig Sale, Bob Peterson, Carey for Congress, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Cottage Lane Farms, Hartley Oil Co., Henry and William Hildebrandt, Imagine That Tool Rental, in memory of Rob Drake, Jeff and Sandy Hartman Family, Ron and Vicki Kendall, Blair Kenney, Kile Landscaping, M&K Show Stock, Martinsville Lions Club, McDonald & Sons Elevator, Neal Bond Seed Services, Noelle Singer Pinnacle Primary Care Physicians, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Parks Livestock, Pinkerton Family (Randy, Mindy, Josh), R+L Carriers, Sams Meats, Schneder Show Pigs, Simpkins-Foley Ins. / Foley & Achtermann, Smith Farms Trucking, Southern Hills Community Bank, Sue-Terres Food Affair, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Brad and Angela Woodruff. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_res_mkt_hogc.jpg Kami Kile’s reserve champion market hog pulled in a $2,125 premium at the time of the livestock auction. The contributing sponsors include Accurate Soils, Ag-Pro, Alexander-Gerber Crop Insurance, Ally Montague, Arehart-Brown Funeral Services LLC, ATSG (Air Transport Services Group), Autumn Years Nursing Center, Baker Boer Goats, Barton Farms, Bentley Pig Sale, Bob Peterson, Carey for Congress, Cherrybend Pheasant Farm / Ellis Farms, Cottage Lane Farms, Hartley Oil Co., Henry and William Hildebrandt, Imagine That Tool Rental, in memory of Rob Drake, Jeff and Sandy Hartman Family, Ron and Vicki Kendall, Blair Kenney, Kile Landscaping, M&K Show Stock, Martinsville Lions Club, McDonald & Sons Elevator, Neal Bond Seed Services, Noelle Singer Pinnacle Primary Care Physicians, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Parks Livestock, Pinkerton Family (Randy, Mindy, Josh), R+L Carriers, Sams Meats, Schneder Show Pigs, Simpkins-Foley Ins. / Foley & Achtermann, Smith Farms Trucking, Southern Hills Community Bank, Sue-Terres Food Affair, Wilmington Auto Center – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Brad and Angela Woodruff. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal