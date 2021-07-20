Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Wilmington Nursing & Rehab Center, 75 Hale St., Wilmington. July 7. Critical: In reach-in cooler in kitchen, tray with cottage cheese dated June 8-June 10 and milk/juice tray dated June 5-June 12.. All food must be properly dated and used within 7 days and must be used prior to expiration date. Please make sure we are using proper dates.

Walk-in cooler door doesn’t close properly. Warewash machine dials not working. Temperature chart being used for warewash machine. How are these temperatures being taken? In milk cooler in hallway, there is water pooling in bottom of cooler. Flooring in hallway with ice machine and milk cooler has been ripped up. Trash on floor of walk-in cooler. RFP board (cut piece) sitting on counter in dishroom behind spray-off nozzle. Floors in kitchen are dirty and cracked. Floors in kitchenette are dirty. Wall behind microwave in kitchenette not smooth and easily cleanable (something removed and not fixed).

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 4.

• Red Zone Neighborhood Grill, 762 W. Main St., Blanchester. July 8. Received a complaint regarding temperature of facility and hot water heater not working. At time of visit facility was 72°F. Hot water at hand sink was 115°F. Employee said maintenance man is picking up new water heater. A registered plumber must install water heater.

Critical: The cutting board on the prep cooler in the kitchen was dirty, and then food was placed on cutting board. ON prep cooler in kitchen, tomatoes 45°F, hamburger patty 55°F and cooler was 50°F. Prep cooler at waitress station, cole slaw 42°F, tomatoes 50°F, cottage cheese 43°F, jalapenos 45°F (Must be kept cold at 41°F or below).

Salad cooler doesn’t have thermometer, cooler with alcohol and fruit out front has no thermometer. Employees (waitress) had hair pulled up with no hair restraint. Towels lying on counter. Outside of walk-in cooler around door covered by dust. Handles of microwave were dirty.

Hood fan has been upgraded? New chest freezer in kitchen. All new equipment must be approved by Health Dept. Hood unit needs to be inspected by the department and must pass inspection.

Fire inspection must be conducted within 7 business days for hood unit and for orange extension cord to griddle.

Follow-up: Approx. Aug. 5.

• Engine House Pizza, Station 2, 416 E. Washington St., Sabina. July 7. Critical: Diced tomatoes 52°F, sliced turkey 49°F, prep cooler 47°F temperature display (salad/sub/prep cooler). Person In Charge discarded, relocated and iced down some items and is monitoring equipment. Note: AC unit is not functional; air temperature in kitchen is 90°F. Equipment needs adequate circulation to function. Service or replace equipment.

Shelving in 3-door cooler is rusty. Light (1) nonworking in kitchen. Fire safety tag is dated 2019. Safety tag missing on auto-fry equipment.

• Autumn Years Nursing Center, 580 E. Washington St., Sabina. July 7. Box freezer lid is severely damaged. Door seals on 6-door cooler not secure. Equipment must be maintained in good repair. Freezer replacement must be commercial/NSF (or similar); supply Health District with equipment info. Lights in ceiling (2 sets) are nonworking or flickering. Hole in ceiling over cabinets/3-sink.

•We’re Rolling Pretzel Co., 2825 SR 73 S, Wilmington. July 7. All employees with facial hair must wear beard restraint. Bottoms of blenders (used for smoothies) are dirty. Floor tile in front of mop sink is dirty and cracked.

• Subway, 2825 SR 73, Wilmington. July 7. Subway has new paint, wallpaper, shelving units (?). Boxes everywhere. Employee with large beard with no beard net, hat or hair restraint. Contact Health Department immediately to discuss remodel of both stores.

Follow-up: Yes/call.

• The Escape, 36 W. Sugartree St., Wilmington. July 8. Everything looks good.

