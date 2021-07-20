Lois Boyer Scholarship recipients announced at Clinton County Fair

The recipients of the Lois Boyer Leadership Scholarship were introduced prior to the Junior Fair’s livestock sale of champions. In the photo are committee members who interviewed the candidates and the youth themselves. From left are committee members Brad Woodruff and Billy Arehart, the main scholarship recipient Colton Doyle, and the other scholarship recipients Gracee Stewart, Paige Bryant and Marci Ellis, plus committee members Scot Gerber and Anne Foxworthy.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal