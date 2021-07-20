Sentences handed down in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 12, 2021 and July 16, 2021:

• Michael O’Doll Jr., 30, assault, sentenced to 180 days in jail (179 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. O’Doll must have no contact with the victim, must enter and complete detox program and rehab program, must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for two years and take part in monitored non-reporting probation.

• Bill Dugger, 59, of Lynchburg, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Dugger must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-low breathalyzer charge and a marked lane violation were dismissed.

• Jesse Beck, 27, of New Vienna, failure to comply, going 57 in a 45 mph speed zone, seat belt violation, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $405 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Jonah Reed, 23, of Wilmington, driving under 12-point suspension, sentenced to three days in jail, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Michael Tedrick, 49, of Chillicothe, reckless operation, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Tedrick must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge.

• Michelle Crawford, 30, of Midland, drug paraphernalia, fictitious registration, fined $150, assessed $270 court costs. Crawford must take part in two year of non-reporting probation. Additional charges of drug instrument possession and no operator’s license, and a no tail lights violation were dismissed.

• Zackery Higginbotham, 19, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $200, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Higginbotham.

• Jack Steed, 47, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an obstruction charge.

• Dalton McKnight, 20, of Centerville, improper handling of a firearm, assessed $135 court costs. The firearm must be forfeited to the state. A driving under suspension-financial was dismissed.

• Thomas Mazzola, 41, of Wilmington, reckless operation, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. A traffic control device violation was dismissed.

• Brady Harp, 25, of Sabina, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $200, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Harp.

