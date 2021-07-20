Baumann, Danku named Outstanding Dairy Exhibitors

Lawrence Dean & Gary Quallen Memorial Outstanding Dairy Exhibitor Awards were presented to winners in the senior and junior age divisions. From left, standing in the photo foreground are Clinton County Junior Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan, Jim Wilson, Outstanding Dairy Exhibitor senior division honoree Caili Baumann, Outstanding Dairy Exhibitor junior division honoree Ian Danku, and Jennifer Buckley.

Lawrence Dean & Gary Quallen Memorial Outstanding Dairy Exhibitor Awards were presented to winners in the senior and junior age divisions. From left, standing in the photo foreground are Clinton County Junior Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan, Jim Wilson, Outstanding Dairy Exhibitor senior division honoree Caili Baumann, Outstanding Dairy Exhibitor junior division honoree Ian Danku, and Jennifer Buckley. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_outst_dairy_exhibitors_c.jpg Lawrence Dean & Gary Quallen Memorial Outstanding Dairy Exhibitor Awards were presented to winners in the senior and junior age divisions. From left, standing in the photo foreground are Clinton County Junior Fair Queen Shaleigh Duncan, Jim Wilson, Outstanding Dairy Exhibitor senior division honoree Caili Baumann, Outstanding Dairy Exhibitor junior division honoree Ian Danku, and Jennifer Buckley. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal