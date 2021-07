Newkirk earns BU honor

Abigail Newkirk of New Vienna was named to the Bluffton University dean’s list for the spring 2021 term.

Bohlin earns dean’s list

Lorelei Bohlin of Wilmington was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Iowa State University.

Dudley Road now open

The road reconstruction project on Dudley Road in Marion Township has been completed and the road is now open to traffic.