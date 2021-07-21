More sentenced in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 12, 2021 and July 16, 2021:

• Rebecca Burnell, 54, of South Lebanon, trespassing, sentenced to 15 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Burnell must take part in one year of non-reporting probation.

• Cortez McBride, 37, of Columbus, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Kiara Grandy, 19, of Dayton, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Grandy.

• Rachel Saunders, 37, of Washington Court House, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Saunders.

• Hunter Hice, 19, of Hillsboro, going 90 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Hice.

• Christian Rocha, 20, of Dayton, going 95 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Rocha.

• Charles Gray, 30, of Cincinnati, driving on a closed road, fined $30, $135 court costs. The case was waived by Gray.

• Santosh Kumar, 43, of Franklin, going 97 in a 90 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Kumar.

• Robert Mercier, 64, of Cincinnati, driving on a closed road, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived Mercier.

• Paula Bryant, 21, of Tonawanda, N.Y., going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Bryant.

• Robert Snell, 32, of Wilmington, theft. Sentencing stayed to allow Snell to complete diversion.

