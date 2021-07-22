Clinton County Job and Family Services offering back-to-school help

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Job and Family Services (JFS) this year will use one-time funding it received for COVID-related projects to assist eligible families with back-to-school items.

Those items include school supplies, school clothes, and school fees, said Clinton County Job and Family Services Director Nicole Rodman.

Effective immediately, the government service agency is offering the back-to-school assistance for families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may be eligible for this assistance if you are a family with minor school-age children in the household, or are a non-custodial parent who is actively paying child support for minor school-age children, AND meet the income guidelines listed below.

With a family size of one, the monthly gross income is $2,147 or less. For a family size of two, the monthly gross income is $2,904 or less. For a family of three, the monthly gross income is $3,660 or less. For a family of four, the monthly gross income is $4,417 or less. For a family of five, the monthly gross income is $5,174 or less. For a family of six, the monthly gross income is $5,930 or less.

For all family sizes, a 200 percent of federal poverty guidelines exist.

Services provided through the back-to-school assistance program must be used for school supplies, school clothes or school fees.

If eligible, a family with up to two school-age children can receive a one-time payment of $300; and a family with three or more school-age children can receive a one-time payment of $600.

Applicants are required to complete an application, an interview with a case manager, verification of school enrollment for children, verification of income, and provide Clinton County JFS with any necessary documents required to process eligibility for the back-to-school assistance services.

Applications are available at the Clinton County JFS facility or at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/JobandFamilyServices . The Clinton County JFS facility is located at 1025 South South St. (U.S. Route 68) in Wilmington, Suite 200.

Applications will be accepted by mail or in person: Clinton County JFS, 1025 South South Street, Suite 200, Wilmington, OH 45177. Or also by fax: 937-382-7039. Or also by email: Clinton_County_Family_Services@jfs.ohio.gov

