CMH nurses recognized; Mary Fraley receives DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses

WILMINGTON – Mary Fraley, RN, of Clinton Memorial Hospital was recently honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

There were 13 CMH nurses nominated — Sami Adkins, Mindy Roades, Jan Napier, Stacey Daniel, Debbie Persinger, Tracy Boler, Brittany Parcell, Elizabeth Feazell, Jessica Shoemaker, Sam Henson, Cydney Huewe, Mandy Prater, and Mary Fraley.

Mary was nominated for saving the life of CMH employee, Carla Ewing, and caring for her.

Mary is lauded for taking excellent care of all her ICU patients and their families. A valued member of her team, she exhibits a high level of energy and positively impacts her unit, including patients, families, staff, and physicians.

Patients comment that Mary checked on them often and anticipated their needs and was very attentive and caring. She is also known for keeping her patients families informed, explaining to them what they should expect while at CMH.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.

The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, CEO and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at CMH are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

Said Chief Nursing Officer Kay Willis, “Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides another way for us to do that.”

From left are Mary Fraley, RN, and Kay Willis, CNO. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_MaryKay.jpg From left are Mary Fraley, RN, and Kay Willis, CNO. Carla Ewing, shown with Veronica Grabill. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_CarlaEwing.jpg Carla Ewing, shown with Veronica Grabill. CMH nurses nominated for their outstanding work included: from left, Jessica Shoemaker, Sam Henson, Elizabeth Feazell, Cydney Huewe, Mandy Prater, Mindy Roades, Mary Fraley, and Tracy Boler. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_Nominees.jpg CMH nurses nominated for their outstanding work included: from left, Jessica Shoemaker, Sam Henson, Elizabeth Feazell, Cydney Huewe, Mandy Prater, Mindy Roades, Mary Fraley, and Tracy Boler. Submitted photos