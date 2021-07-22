3C Ag Supply debuts in Sabina

SABINA — 3C Ag Supply welcomed the community to their grand opening on Saturday, July 17 featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

Peggy Sloan, Sabina Village Councilwoman, and Brenda Woods, Clinton County Commissioner, expressed their gratitude and a warm welcome to the business owners, Kevin Bean and Mark Woodruff, and encouraged the Sabina community to patronize the business.

Bean said, “We want to thank everybody for the support — it started up in the back yard of my house and has come a long way thanks to all the vendors, the community, and everyone who has supported us along the way.”

3C Ag Supply in Sabina is a hometown hardware store that features farming supplies, household goods, paint, tools, pet supplies and much more. Visit them in-person during business hours (Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. or go to https://www.facebook.com/3CAgSupply .

3C Ag Supply holds a ribbon-cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_3C-Ag.jpg 3C Ag Supply holds a ribbon-cutting in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber of Commerce photo