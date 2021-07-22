WPD reports: Multiple arrests reported

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• At 11:30 a.m. on July 15, police received a report of an assault occurring at the 200 block of Prairie Avenue. A woman in her 20s was listed as the victim and had apparent minor injuries. An acquaintance was indicated as the suspect. A male subject would be charged with alleged assault and a warrant was issued on July 16, according to Municipal Court documents.

• A female subject was arrested for menacing after allegedly threatening her boss at an Eastside Drive restaurant at 8 p.m. on July 15.

• Police arrested a subject for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated and alleged drug possession at 11:26 p.m. on July 18 on East Main Street. According to the report, police collected a small container with a crystal substance, and a urine sample as evidence.

• Police charged a subject for allegedly failing to comply around South Walnut and Doan Street at 12:49 p.m. on July 19. The report indicates drugs were suspected to be involved.

• Police arrested a male subject in regards to alleged criminal trespass and drug paraphernalia at the 2000 block of Progress Way at 10:48 p.m. on July 16. Police seized a glass meth pipe as evidence and collected a scale and a shotgun shell, according to the report.

• A male subject was arrested for allegedly obstructing official business at 2 p.m. on July 15 around Grove and West Vine Street.

• At 6:05 p.m. on July 20, police received a call of a vehicle that tossed out a beer bottle on East Main Street. Police followed the vehicle to a gas station. Police suspect driving under the influence was involved. No further details were listed in the report.

• At 10:39 a.m. on July 19, police discovered a gram of suspected narcotics around Holiday Drive and Rombach Avenue. No further details were listed.

• At 9:05 p.m. on July 14, police received a report of theft occurring at a store on Progressive Way. The report indicates a belt sander, a Dremel, and a jigsaw were the stolen items.

