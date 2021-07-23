Local candidates lining up for Nov. 2 election; deadline to file is Aug. 4

CLINTON COUNTY — Local races are becoming more competitive as petition deadlines draw closer for the November 2 election.

The deadline for local candidates to file is Aug. 4, and their petitions would need to be certified by the Clinton County Board of Elections to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot.

Of the 13 township trustee races, so far most are seeing the incumbents challenged while some incumbents have not yet filed. According to the candidate filings (last updated on July 22), George Arledge of Chester Township, Neil Rhonemus of Clark Township and Carl Hughes of Wayne Township have yet to take a petition out for re-election.

The incumbents running in Green, Wayne, and Wilson Townships are seeing some competition brewing. Bryan Linkhart and Lewis Thornburg of Green Township are receiving challenges from Michael Ledford and Brandon Woodruff.

Woodruff’s brother, Kyle, so far is going up against incumbents Andrew Kenney and Paul Whittington Jr. of Wilson Township.

Wayne Township sees the most candidates filing — Bryan Floyd, Steven Ray Sharp, and East Clinton School Board member Tim Starkey are running, along with incumbent Steven Kenney.

As for school board races, so far Jeremy Lamb is the only member of the Clinton Massie School Board to file. Blanchester sees Kathy Gephart, Mike Williams, and appointed member Jeremy Kaehler running. Board President Kyle Wilson hasn’t yet taken out a petition.

For East Clinton, incumbents Robert Carey and Linda Compton are seeking re-election and two returning candidates are making another attempt — former board member Shane Walterhouse and 2019 candidate Kelli DeBold Jamison.

Wilmington Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker is looking to enter the Wilmington School Board race along with incumbents Marty Beaugard and Carrie Ziegler. Larry Roberts has yet to take out a petition.

In the village council elections, New Vienna is seeing all incumbents up for re-election running with no competition thus far, and in Sabina all but one, Vicki Mongold, has filed.

Port William sees only incumbent so far, Robert Collins, and 2017 mayoral candidate Dan Thompson.

For Wilmington City Council, Michael Allbright (D), incumbent Nick Eveland (R), and Fourth Ward Councilmember Matt Purkey (R) have filed so far for the three spots.

Deadline for candidates to file is Aug. 4

