Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Falcon Village Pizza, 383 W. Main St., Clarksville. July 19. This file will be turned over to the Prosecuting Attorney on July 20. Must call to schedule inspection with Health Department. Must provide written copies of fire inspection and building inspection.

Currently no new floor plans or plan approval packet has been submitted to the Clinton County Health District. No new fire inspection available. No building permit or inspection available.

Manager asked for new plan review packet to be emailed. Plumbing permit must be purchased by registered plumber and inspected by county plumbing inspector. Building permit must be purchased and inspected and approved for building addition being used for dry storage, and walk-in cooler that was added. Fire inspection must be conducted by fire inspector and pass inspection for addition (dry storage), the hood unit exposed wiring in walk-in cooler, fire extinguishers, and exposed wiring on outside of the building.

As stated in letter on June 29, 2021, these items will not be allowed to be used until inspected and approved by the proper agencies. These items must not be used: 1. Building addition, used for dry storage; 2. Walk-in cooler with exposed wiring (beer cooler); 3. Hood unit, so no items under hood may be used until hood unit is approved (deep fryers and broasters); 4. Exposed wiring on outside of the building.

Follow-up: Call for inspection.

• Dockside Deli, 7763 SR 73, Wilmington. July 11. Critical: Date markings missing on ready-to-eat TCS meat and cheeses. Discussed use of calendar or list to help track dates. Person In Charge to implement new process.

Manager in Food Protection Certification unavailable. Person In Charge to implement new process. 3-sink drain is leaking.

• Continental Manor, 820 E. Center St., Blanchester. July 8. Irreversible maximum registering thermometer (or stickers) unavailable.

• Caesar Creek Main Kitchen, 7763 SR 73, Wilmington. July 11. Thermometer missing in pizza hot holding equipment. Melted cutting boards in use. Side of reach-in freezer had black residue accumulations.

• Caesar Creek Ice Cream, 7763 SR 73, Wilmington. July 11. Manager in Food Protection Certification unavailable.

• The Donut Shop, 7763 SR 72, Wilmington. July 11. Please have employee health agreement and clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea incidents available.

