Sentences handed down in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between July 19, 2021 and July 23, 2021:

• Terran Estep, 38, of Jeffersonville, O.V.I., O.V..I.-suspension, sentenced to 360 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Nov. 11, 2021 to Nov. 11, 2022, fined $1,325, assessed $270 court costs. The operator license was destroyed. Estep can apply for driving privileges once all other suspensions are lifted. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate and trespassing were dismissed.

• Charles Flint, 60, of Wilmington, two counts of obstructing official business, no operator’s license, sentenced to 180 days in jail, fined $850, assessed $405 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine was dismissed.

• Harold Woodward, 59, of Fayetteville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from July 22, 2021 to July 22, 2028, fined $1,625, assessed $135 court costs. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Jan. 18, 2022. The vehicle will be impounded between July 23 to October 21. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, and an additional O.V.I were dismissed.

• Thomas Gorman, 59, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from July 21, 2021 to July 21, 2022, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Gorman must take part in reporting probation and complete residential driver intervention program. Operator’s license destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective August 5. ALS vacated. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Cody Slaven, 27, of Port William, domestic violence, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs.

• Seth Georges, 26, of Sabina, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Georges must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A no brake light violation was dismissed.

• Jess Colegrove, 43, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Colegrove must have no contact with the victim and must take part in supervised probation. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Jeremy Wilson, 40, of Sabina, drug instrument possession, obstructing official business, sentenced to 30 days in jail (26 days suspended), fined $600, assessed $270 court costs. Wilson must commit no further offenses for two years. A theft charge was dismissed.

