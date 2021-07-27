Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• MacD’s Pub, 1400 W. Locust St., Wilmington. July 14. Critical; Raw chicken stored above raw beef in walk-in cooler. Corrected. French dressing 53°F, ranch 53°F, sliced cheese 43°F; thermostat 42°F (salad prep cooler). Adjusted thermostat. Potato salad and ham and turkey luncheon loaves and sliced ham missing date marks (prep cooler and walk-in cooler). Employee dated the items. Burn medicine stored above prep cooler. Lysol spray and degreaser stored next to bread items. Corrected. Server station dishwasher open sanitizer reading. Person In Charge to utilize main dishwasher until unit can be services.

Salmon fillets thawing in walk-in cooler, did not heave seal broken. ROP (Reduced Oxygen Packing/vacuum packaging) fish with label indicating must be kept frozen until time of use shall be removed from ROP environment. Boxes of food on floor of walk-in freezer and walk-in cooler. Food items not covered while in storage (cherry pie filling, anchovies, batter, etc.). Handle of spoon found in closed container of potato salad. Salad prep cooler circulation fan not functioning. Not able to maintain foods under 41°F. Water accumulated in prep cooler and dessert cooler. Sanitizer unavailable at 3-sink and sanitizer buckets. Kitchen exit door does not seal when closed. Exit door (back bar) does not seal when closed. Floor tile missing/damaged in kitchen. Tile cove trim missing (hole in wall) near entry into kitchen and walk-in cooler. Drain cover missing on floor near walk-in freezer. Hand sink leaking onto floor (plumbing). Carpet has covered bar and register area. Floor must be capable of being cleaned (non-absorbent material). Black residues observed on shelving of walk-in cooler.

Received complaint July 9, “claims several concerns from employee: facility sanitation, unapproved food sources, cross-contamination, unhygienic practices/contamination by hands and improper food handling.” Investigated complaint July 14. Spoke with owner who stated employee was dismissed from employment. Discussed each claim. Overall, claims of complaint are not valid. However, food service operation can improve food safety handling and cleaning. Refer to standard inspection violations.

Follow-up: Aug. 11, 1 p.m.

• Bob Evans restaurant, 1075 East Side Drive, Wilmington. July 16. Critical: Raw bacon stored above blueberry topping. Person In Charge removed and ready-to-eat food and discarded. Corrected. Ready-to-eat food found expired or missing date marks in walk-in cooler and reach-in coolers. PIC corrected.

Trash debris on ground near dumpsters attracting flies. PIC had employee clean. Cooking equipment line (especially near fryers) has grease and food debris accumulations. Water accumulated on floor near non-used broaster holding equipment. Unused equipment (chicken broaster and hot holding equipment) obstructing cleaning ability. Warewash irreversible maximum registering thermometer unavailable.

Complaint received July 15, “claims became ill from food consumed July 14 (turkey meal).” Investigated complaint July 16 and discussed concerns with shift manager. Discussed and observed cooling/reheating of foods. Temperatures at time of visit are at safe levels. Discussed employee illness history and protocols, No other illnesses reported to food service operation and no other illnesses reported to Clinton County Health District.

• MC’s Bar & Grill, 961 S. South St., Wilmington. July 15. Received complaint July 8, “claims food service operation trash and grease receptacles and storage practices were causing pests and odors for their neighboring businesses.” Investigated complaint July 15. Spoke with license holder about concerns. Observed several flies harboring in trash dumpster and some flies at grease dumpster. Both receptacles’ lids were open. Some flies observed inside facility. Person In Charge indicated will contact pest control company (Orkin) and trash service company, along with cleaning area, to remedy pest concerns.

Follow-up: Aug. 12.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/07/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-6.jpg