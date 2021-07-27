CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 4:35 p.m. on July 23, deputies located a loaded handgun, marijuana, a meth pipe, and suspected meth in a vehicle during a traffic stop around State Route 73 South and Antioch Road in Green Township. A 44-year-old female from Powder Springs, Georgia was listed as a suspect.

• At 6:29 p.m. on July 19, deputies located a subject with a warrant at a gas station on Gano Road. Deputies also located a white powder substance — possible heroin/fentanyl — and two hypodermic needles on the suspect.

• At 10:51 p.m. on July 22, a 41-year-old Martinsville male reported three catalytic converters stolen from three cars at his East Main Street residence. On July 20 at 8:25 a.m., a Midland business on Railroad Road also reported three catalytic converters stolen. Two more catalytic converters were reported stolen from a West Curry Road business in Wilmington/Liberty Township.

• Deputies arrested a 37-year-old Blanchester male for alleged assault and a 37-year-old Batavia female for alleged aggravated menacing at 6 p.m. on July 23 at a Marion Township residence on Woodville Road. The victim advised a suspect assaulted her during a verbal dispute and another victim indicated the second suspect had assaulted him and brandished a firearm, discharging a round.

• Deputies arrested a 20-year-old Wilmington male for allegedly receiving stolen property at 1:06 a.m. on July 24 around State Route 730 and Ogden Road in Adams Township. The suspect was seen driving a gray 2008 Chevy Impala which had been reported stolen. A 63-year-old Wilmington female was indicated as the victim.

• On July 20, deputies responded to the Clinton Memorial Hospital ER in reference to a possible sexual assault. The report indicates a female subject as the victim and a neighbor as a possible suspect. The report also indicates the victim had possible internal injuries.

• At 1:51 p.m. on July 16, a Vernon Township resident reported their 17-year-old ran away between 1 and 10 a.m. that day.

By John Hamilton

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

